  • Update On IndiaFoxtEcho M-346 For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-15-2021 02:16 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Update On IndiaFoxtEcho M-346 For MSFS

    Time for an update on the M-346 for Microsoft Flight Simulator...

    As promised, we are trying to make the best use of MSFS graphic engine therefore we have decide to rework the cockpit with completely new textures and improved details. Also, we have been remastering the external textures in 8K so that they look much sharper on closer views - and we are completely remaking some details like the main landing gear (not yet shown in the pictures).

    In terms of system simulation, it will be very close to our P3D M-346, although it will have simpler TSD screen and there will be some missing functionalities (like the RWR radar and the HMD).

    Update On IndiaFoxtEcho M-346 For MSFS

    Update On IndiaFoxtEcho M-346 For MSFS

    We do not have a release date, but the project is moving forward quite quickly... so may be it is not as far as we initially planned.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet topskills uk2000 uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Aptosflier

    Working Title G1000 mod problems

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    I downloaded, installed it per the instructions, dragging the "workingtitle-g1000" file into my community folder (Steam Edition), and tried it out in...

    Last Post By: Aptosflier Today, 03:51 PM Go to last post
    Rich Ace

    Gaming Computer

    Thread Starter: Rich Ace

    What is the best gaming computer needed to fly MS 2020? Looking to buy a new computer, need help. Thanks Rich

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 03:40 PM Go to last post
    hjwalter

    Jim Vile's approaches for AIs

    Thread Starter: hjwalter

    Hi Guys, The late Jim Vile, may his soul rest in peace, has made some excellent approaches to FS9 airfields/airports so that AI aircraft do not...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 02:46 PM Go to last post
    ScottishMike

    New TDS Boeing 737 max9 v3 protection

    Thread Starter: ScottishMike

    I downloaded the new TDS 737 max9 v3, it is a nice model but I am unable to change the aircraft.cfg file so it fits in with my naming convention; if...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 01:23 PM Go to last post