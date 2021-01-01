Update On IndiaFoxtEcho M-346 For MSFS

Time for an update on the M-346 for Microsoft Flight Simulator...

As promised, we are trying to make the best use of MSFS graphic engine therefore we have decide to rework the cockpit with completely new textures and improved details. Also, we have been remastering the external textures in 8K so that they look much sharper on closer views - and we are completely remaking some details like the main landing gear (not yet shown in the pictures).

In terms of system simulation, it will be very close to our P3D M-346, although it will have simpler TSD screen and there will be some missing functionalities (like the RWR radar and the HMD).

We do not have a release date, but the project is moving forward quite quickly... so may be it is not as far as we initially planned.

