Burning Blue Design - White Waltham Released

Over at Burning Blue Designs we have just released our newest airfield for Microsoft Flight Simulator, White Waltham EGLM.

Features

Over 80 custom 3D objects have been created exclusively for White Waltham airfield, each with full Physical Based Rendering (PBR) allowing for far more realistic textures.

There are thousands of carefully placed stock assets, every shed, car, post and tree, along with an assortment of ground workers has been placed in it's correct location ensuring an atmosphere of a working airfield.

High resolution colour corrected ground textures taken from Bing maps and manipulated for consistency and realism which far surpasses the quality of the stock Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 ground texture.

Working custom Windsock and working custom Signal Square.

Numerous custom aircraft have been added around White Waltham to enhance the realism and better reflect actual aircraft found at the airfield:

Fairey Gannet



Hawker Hurricane Mk1



De Havilland Chipmonk



Panavia Tornado GR1 in Desert Pink camo



Challenger Private Jet



Lockheed C130 Hercules' cockpit



Westland Lynx



Robinson R22



Eurocopter EC135



Aerospatiale Alouette II

Full night lighting placed across the airfield and within and around the hangars and buildings.

Correct AI pattern procedures and accurate taxiway and runway placement have been incorporated into the release.

The surrounding area has been enhanced:

The nearby trainline has been created with actual tracks and trains.

Fields and farms have been enhanced with agricultural equipment and hay bales.

Roads around the airfield have been improved with correct markings and colours.

Houses and gardens around the airfield to enhance the realism when on short final.

