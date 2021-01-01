Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 14 for MSFS

This volume is totally free to all users of Neil's Farm Strips. There are a few new ones and some updated ones where I bought a lawn mower and have managed to mow the grass.

Here we have another 23 hard to find and challenging grass fields. Most of the airfields are artistic licence and are not meant to represent the real buildings.

I have provided a parking spot at all of the fields.

As MSFS has progressed I am even more convinced that this simulation when the few problems with the heavy metal have been ironed out will eventually go on to be No.1 for many years to come.

Included Airfields

Achnasheen EGYQ Boughton North EGFX Branscombe EGTQ Bucknall EGWZ Bute EGRT Castle Kennedy EGUZ Causeway EGBA Crook Farm EGIO Hollym AG126 Lundy EGZV Majery Cross AG904 Mount Rule EGZW North Coates EGOE Northiam AG94 Oxenhope EGOX Pymore AG79 Salcombe (Bolt Head) EGZY Southery AG181 Talybont EGUI Tiffenden AG91 Top Farm EGFD Ugborough AG905

