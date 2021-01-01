  • Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 14 for MSFS

    This volume is totally free to all users of Neil's Farm Strips. There are a few new ones and some updated ones where I bought a lawn mower and have managed to mow the grass.

    Here we have another 23 hard to find and challenging grass fields. Most of the airfields are artistic licence and are not meant to represent the real buildings.

    I have provided a parking spot at all of the fields.

    As MSFS has progressed I am even more convinced that this simulation when the few problems with the heavy metal have been ironed out will eventually go on to be No.1 for many years to come.

    Included Airfields

    1. Achnasheen EGYQ
    2. Boughton North EGFX
    3. Branscombe EGTQ
    4. Bucknall EGWZ
    5. Bute EGRT
    6. Castle Kennedy EGUZ
    7. Causeway EGBA
    8. Crook Farm EGIO
    9. Hollym AG126
    10. Lundy EGZV
    11. Majery Cross AG904
    12. Mount Rule EGZW
    13. North Coates EGOE
    14. Northiam AG94
    15. Oxenhope EGOX
    16. Pymore AG79
    17. Salcombe (Bolt Head) EGZY
    18. Southery AG181
    19. Talybont EGUI
    20. Tiffenden AG91
    21. Top Farm EGFD
    22. Ugborough AG905

