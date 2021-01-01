Just Flight - 146 Professional for P3D v4/v5

Following on from their award-winning L-1011 Tristar Professional, Hawk T1/A Advanced Trainer and PA-28 family of aircraft, this highly detailed simulation of the 146 regional jet has been developed by Just Flight’s in-house team following comprehensive, hands-on research with a real-life aircraft, G-JEAO, which retired from service with British European Airways in 2000 and is now preserved at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum, and the CC.Mk2 and C.Mk3 aircraft of Royal Air Force, 32 (The Royal) Squadron.

Just Flight are excited to bring you the 146 ‘Whisper Jet’ – featuring the 100, 200 and 300 series of this classic British airliner. The design process of what was to become the 146-100 began under Hawker Siddeley in 1973 where the iconic high T-tail, short undercarriage, four engines and distinctive airbrake were chosen to produce a regional airliner with short-field performance and quiet operation. The 146-100 first flew in 1981, followed by the stretched 200 series in 1982 and 300 series in 1988.

The Royal Air Force purchased three 146-100s in 1986 and these were operated by The Queen’s Flight, designated the CC.Mk2 ‘Statesman’ and equipped with VIP cabins. The aircraft were used to transport the British Royal family and senior members of the UK military and government.

The 146 was also popular with cargo airliners due to its excellent capacity and low engine noise, allowing for night flights into city-based airports. Two cargo variants were developed, the convertible passenger and freight variant (QC) and the freight-only Quiet Trader (QT). The Royal Air Force now operates two 200QC aircraft, designated the C.Mk3.

Eight variants of the 146 are included in this product – the 100 to 300 passenger variants, the 200QC and QT, 300 QT, RAF CC.Mk2 ‘Statesman’ and C.Mk3 – offering a wide variety of configurations, ranges and flight operations across the globe.

The exterior models are stunningly detailed, featuring 4096 textures for incredible clarity and the latest Physical Based Rendering (PBR) material technology to produce realistic metallic, plastic and glass surfaces (requires Prepar3D v4.4 and above). Realistic animations include trailing-edge flap mechanisms, spoilers and large tail-mounted airbrake, and all passenger and cargo doors.

Moving to the cockpit, the Captain and First Officer positions are modelled with hundreds of functional switches, knobs and controls. The aircraft features complex and detailed custom-coded systems, including hydraulic, electrical, fuel and pressurisation, and the cockpit is also fitted with a functional Thrust Management System (TMS) and comprehensive navigation equipment, including an FMC.

The aircraft are brought to life with immersive dynamic lighting and 3D sounds, with unique flight dynamics for each variant and custom effects from condensation and contrails to realistic exterior lighting.

The 146 was flown all around the world and over 30 airline liveries from the UK, USA, Europe and Australia are included, including many iconic airlines and paint schemes.

Purchase Just Flight - 146 Professional for P3D v4/v5

See other Just Flight add-ons for Prepar3D