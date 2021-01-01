Aerosoft - Region de Murcia Airport For P3D v4/v5

Murcia International Airport (IATA: RMU, ICAO: LEMI) also known as Murcia Corvera Airport replaced Murcia San Javier Airport on January 15th, 2019 for all passenger flights into the Murcia region of Spain. Murcia International is located 25 km to the south of Murcia city center and is the closest airport to the Costa Calida and the southern Costa Blanca holiday regions.

Región de Murcia Airport serves these destinations: Antwerp, Asturias, Barcelona, Bilbao, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Brussels, Dublin, Glasgow, Gran Canaria, London (Gatwick, Southend and Stansted), Manchester, Palma de Mallorca, Prague, Tenerife (Norte) and Warsaw.

The scenery includes an accurate rendition of Región de Murcia LEMI Airport and surroundings. It covers all buildings on the airport in great detail, including the terminal with modeled interior, static vehicles, cars, static people and much more.

While performance was optimized, numerous effects such as rain on runways and taxiway with water puddles, animated wigs-wags, realistic shadows and light rendering dynamic lights were realized to bring the airport to life.

Features

Accurate rendition of Región de Murcia LEMI Airport and surroundings

Realistic shadows and light rendition Dynamic Lights

Optimized for good performance

Rain effects on runway and tarmac with water puddles

All buildings on the airport are rendered in great detail

Terminal with modeled interior, including he car rental area

Static vehicles, cars and static people and much more

Animated wig-wags

Compatible with Orbx LC Global and LC Europe

Purchase Aerosoft - Region de Murcia Airport For P3D v4/v5

See other Aerosoft add-ons for Prepar3D