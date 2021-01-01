  • Aerosoft - Region de Murcia Airport For P3D v4/v5

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-14-2021 06:01 PM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - Region de Murcia Airport For P3D v4/v5

    Murcia International Airport (IATA: RMU, ICAO: LEMI) also known as Murcia Corvera Airport replaced Murcia San Javier Airport on January 15th, 2019 for all passenger flights into the Murcia region of Spain. Murcia International is located 25 km to the south of Murcia city center and is the closest airport to the Costa Calida and the southern Costa Blanca holiday regions.

    Región de Murcia Airport serves these destinations: Antwerp, Asturias, Barcelona, Bilbao, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Brussels, Dublin, Glasgow, Gran Canaria, London (Gatwick, Southend and Stansted), Manchester, Palma de Mallorca, Prague, Tenerife (Norte) and Warsaw.

    Aerosoft - Region de Murcia Airport For P3D v4/v5

    The scenery includes an accurate rendition of Región de Murcia LEMI Airport and surroundings. It covers all buildings on the airport in great detail, including the terminal with modeled interior, static vehicles, cars, static people and much more.

    While performance was optimized, numerous effects such as rain on runways and taxiway with water puddles, animated wigs-wags, realistic shadows and light rendering dynamic lights were realized to bring the airport to life.

    Aerosoft - Region de Murcia Airport For P3D v4/v5

    Features

    • Accurate rendition of Región de Murcia LEMI Airport and surroundings
    • Realistic shadows and light rendition Dynamic Lights
    • Optimized for good performance
    • Rain effects on runway and tarmac with water puddles
    • All buildings on the airport are rendered in great detail
    • Terminal with modeled interior, including he car rental area
    • Static vehicles, cars and static people and much more
    • Animated wig-wags
    • Compatible with Orbx LC Global and LC Europe

    Aerosoft - Region de Murcia Airport For P3D v4/v5

    Purchase Aerosoft - Region de Murcia Airport For P3D v4/v5
    See other Aerosoft add-ons for Prepar3D

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ScottishMike

    New TDS Boeing 737 max9 v3 protection

    Thread Starter: ScottishMike

    I downloaded the new TDS 737 max9 v3, it is a nice model but I am unable to change the aircraft.cfg file so it fits in with my naming convention; if...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 07:26 PM Go to last post
    skydoc01

    Can't map FS2020!!!!! Help

    Thread Starter: skydoc01

    Greetings All, While I enjoy flying my own (real) C-150, and having had a ton of fun in FS2004, for the life of me, and despite putting in a...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 07:04 PM Go to last post
    leegra

    Looking For An LNAV Key

    Thread Starter: leegra

    While climbing out on takeoff in the B787, I would very much like to hit a key that would activate LNAV, instead of having to change screens to the...

    Last Post By: leegra Today, 06:59 PM Go to last post
    stinger2k2

    Where did you fly today ?

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 06:58 PM Go to last post