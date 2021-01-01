  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ScottishMike

    New TDS Boeing 737 max9 v3 protection

    Thread Starter: ScottishMike

    I downloaded the new TDS 737 max9 v3, it is a nice model but I am unable to change the aircraft.cfg file so it fits in with my naming convention; if...

    Last Post By: ScottishMike Today, 06:08 PM Go to last post
    hjwalter

    Jim Vile's approaches for AIs

    Thread Starter: hjwalter

    Hi Guys, The late Jim Vile, may his soul rest in peace, has made some excellent approaches to FS9 airfields/airports so that AI aircraft do not...

    Last Post By: hjwalter Today, 04:54 PM Go to last post
    Aptosflier

    Working Title G1000 mod problems

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    I downloaded, installed it per the instructions, dragging the "workingtitle-g1000" file into my community folder (Steam Edition), and tried it out in...

    Last Post By: Patinthedesert Today, 04:24 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    Nothing But Trouble After May 25 Update!

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    I had two months of CTD-free aviation bliss until May 25, and installation of the last putative "update." Now, I can't open anything in Alaska, and...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 03:06 PM Go to last post