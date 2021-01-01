Perfect Flight - Flying Germany for MSFS

A tribute to a country where culture and tradition come together. Germany is the leader in various scientific and technological fields.

Enjoy a journey to discover this Western European nation with over two millennia of history and a landscape characterized by forests, rivers, mountain ranges and beaches overlooking the North Sea.

In addition, you can test your piloting skills in 24 exciting and all new Landing Challenges covering a wide variety of airports with different structural characteristics and approach difficulties.

Features

24 Landing Challenges. Challenges are rated so you can evaluate your skill. There are 8 landing challenges for each Category (Famous, Epic, Strongwind). All missions are available directly from the main Microsoft Flight Simulator menu. Challenges uses various types of aircraft, depending on the size of the arrival airport.

Discover Germany, in the form of Bush Trip. A complete and exhaustive tour with 104 points of interest strictly documented with photos, historical and geographical information available in the Navlog.

Fleet – New German livery for the default Asobo Bonanza G36 with Ultra High 8K textures resolution.

Easy to fly – You can easily follow the flight plan from the PFD. So, enjoy beautiful views and incredible landscapes in hours and hours of pure fun, indulging at the same time your passion for flying.

TTS technology. Missions take advantage of the Microsoft TTS technology and you will receive instructions and information about the flight by voice.

Custom Settings – You can fly the missions with a variety of modifiable settings to customize your flight experience. You can change:

Weather



Date and time



Fuel and weight



Aircraft

Enabled Options:

Multiplayer



Checklists



VFR Map



NavLog

Flight Length: 1467 NM

Flight Duration: 08:30

Number of Legs: 16

POI: 104

