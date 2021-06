UK2000 Scenery Previews Isle Of Man For MSFS

You have seen our preview of IOM 2021HD in P3D, here are some preview screen shots of our IOM 2021HD scenery in MSFS. There is no release date yet.

Please note that the MSFS version is still in development.

Isle of Man Airport is the main civilian airport on the Isle of Man. It is located in the south of the island at Ronaldsway near Castletown, 6 nautical miles southwest of Douglas, the island's capital. Along with the Isle of Man Sea Terminal, it is one of the two main gateways to the island.

