  • Boundless Releases Cotswold Airport XP11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-13-2021 10:00 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    Cotswold Airport (Kemble) is known primarily as the base of ASI (Air Salvage International) who handle the decommissioning and scrapping of various airliners - most notably the famous Boeing 747. This gives Cotswold Airport the unusual position of being home to both GA aircraft, as well as some of the world's largest airliners.

    Due to this, there are so many possibilities for you to explore with this airport in X-Plane 11. Fly down in a Cessna, or a Boeing - and everything in between!

    Features

    • HD 2020 Ortho coverage of the airport and surrounding areas (Including Kemble Village)
    • Ortho sharpened and manually recoloured
    • Up to date and accurate airport layout (based off 2021 UK aeronautical information charts)
    • PBR 4K custom ground textures
    • Various 4K PBR Building textures
    • HD PBR static aircraft - including stored airliners such as BA 747s
    • Custom UK road traffic (includes vehicles specific to the area)
    • Various open hangars
    • Nearby farms modelled
    • Full night lighting
    • 3D grass / vegetation
    • Airport businesses modelled
    • Kemble village modelled
    • Custom airport ground traffic

    Source

