Canadian Xpress June 2021 Monthly Fly-In - Haida Gwaii

Haida Gwaii or literally Islands of the Haida people is an archipelago located between 55-125 km off the northern Pacific coast of Canada. The islands are separated from the mainland to the east by the shallow Hecate Strait. Queen Charlotte Sound lies to the south, with Vancouver Island beyond. To the north, the disputed Dixon Entrance separates Haida Gwaii from the Alexander Archipelago in the U.S. state of Alaska.

Part of the Canadian province of British Columbia, the islands were known from 1787 until 2010 as the Queen Charlotte Islands. Some of the islands are protected under federal legislation as the Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve and Haida Heritage Site, which includes the southernmost part of Moresby Island and several adjoining islands and islets. Coastal temperate rain forest at the shore, the preserve also includes the San Christoval Mountains. Facilities are minimal and access is via boat or seaplane. The islands are home to an abundance of wildlife, including the largest subspecies of black bear and also the smallest subspecies of stoat. Black-tailed deer and raccoon are introduced species that have become abundant.

Canadian Xpress® would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday, June 26th, 2021 at 10h00edt (14h00z) and 21h00edt (Sunday 01h00z) for our June 2021 Monthly Fly-In where we will fly from Ketchikan (PAKT) to Vancouver (CYVR).

This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress® sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.