  • Canadian Xpress June 2021 Monthly Fly-In - Haida Gwaii

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-13-2021 08:54 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Canadian Xpress June 2021 Monthly Fly-In - Haida Gwaii

    Haida Gwaii or literally Islands of the Haida people is an archipelago located between 55-125 km off the northern Pacific coast of Canada. The islands are separated from the mainland to the east by the shallow Hecate Strait. Queen Charlotte Sound lies to the south, with Vancouver Island beyond. To the north, the disputed Dixon Entrance separates Haida Gwaii from the Alexander Archipelago in the U.S. state of Alaska.

    Part of the Canadian province of British Columbia, the islands were known from 1787 until 2010 as the Queen Charlotte Islands. Some of the islands are protected under federal legislation as the Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve and Haida Heritage Site, which includes the southernmost part of Moresby Island and several adjoining islands and islets. Coastal temperate rain forest at the shore, the preserve also includes the San Christoval Mountains. Facilities are minimal and access is via boat or seaplane. The islands are home to an abundance of wildlife, including the largest subspecies of black bear and also the smallest subspecies of stoat. Black-tailed deer and raccoon are introduced species that have become abundant.

    Canadian Xpress® would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday, June 26th, 2021 at 10h00edt (14h00z) and 21h00edt (Sunday 01h00z) for our June 2021 Monthly Fly-In where we will fly from Ketchikan (PAKT) to Vancouver (CYVR).

    This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress® sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

    More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting the Monthly Fly-In page under Events at https://canadianxpress.ca.

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet toliss topskills verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rudy_B

    Flightsim Navigation with NDB, VOR, DME, GPS

    Thread Starter: Rudy_B

    Stuck at home thanks to the Corona virus I started a series of blog posts and videos about flightsim navigation with NDB, VOR, DME, GPS, which might...

    Last Post By: Rudy_B Today, 10:01 AM Go to last post
    Miahflyer

    No boats or ships

    Thread Starter: Miahflyer

    Hi! I recently installed the AI BOATS file according to the author's instruction I place file "GAIST_MSFS_V1"in the community folder but no ships or...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 09:58 AM Go to last post
    ScottishMike

    New TDS Boeing 737 max9 v3 protection

    Thread Starter: ScottishMike

    I downloaded the new TDS 737 max9 v3, it is a nice model but I am unable to change the aircraft.cfg file so it fits in with my naming convention; if...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 09:50 AM Go to last post
    VFRguy

    Hollywood or bust

    Thread Starter: VFRguy

    Can any one out there see the HOLLYWOOD sign near Bob Hope airport? If so, tell me how you can see it.

    Last Post By: VFRguy Today, 09:48 AM Go to last post