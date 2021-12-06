REX Game Studios - Real Global Airport Textures for MSFS

REX Real Global Airport Textures: Photo-Based, Global PBR Airport Texture Replacement.

The new photo-based, global PBR airport texture enhancement add-on for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

This superior NEW product will transform your flight simulation experience. Real Global Airport Textures is an all-inclusive photo-real global airport graphics environment package created from real-world counterparts. Developed in high-definition, with full PBR support for stunning visuals and accurate properties.

Instantly transform 37,000+ airports worldwide with a more realistic graphics treatment. Highly detailed textures with the finest fidelity on the market, coupled with important user-selectable options help create a more realistic experience. Enhances all airports globally, including most freeware airports and custom airports in ALL versions of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Features

Full PBR support

Over 1GB of extremely detailed textures replacing the entire default texture library

Different varieties of asphalt (taxiways, roads, rough asphalt, striped asphalt with and without damage)

Realistic soiled aprons, all types of worn and clean runways/taxiways and taxiway markings

28 different types of runway surfaces

Detailed embellishments such as cracks, dirt, bump mapping, crack filler and grooves

Different styles of photo-based tire skid and runway rubber markings and buildup to choose from; light or heavy use

Different styles of taxiway markings to choose from; clean or used

Multiple types of cracked asphalt with realistic crack filler, crack decals and gravel surfaces

A multitude of variances consisting of tarmac, macadam, bitumen, concrete slab surfaces, concrete with realistic grooving

Multiple types of cement, with and without damage

Surface bump mapping and bituminous surfaces

Realistic airport ground markings and color

Sandstone, sand, rubble mud, concrete gravel, moss and sand, ground soil surfaces, rocky and rough soil surfaces and surrounding grass surfaces

Community folder integration for a safe and easy installation

Most importantly, FPS-friendly!

Full PBR Support

Runways, taxiways and apron pavements utilizing bidirectional reflectance distribution, creating a highly realistic PBR experience, complete with snow and water buildup. Realistic crack filler evident on some pavement types.

Options for Taxiway Markings and Runway Rubber Buildup

Flight simulation aficionados enjoy options, and we do too! So we developed 2 completely different styles for all taxiway markings and runway rubber buildup.

FPS-Friendly

We understand frame rates are very important to you, so we carefully developed this add-on with that in mind. Hence you will not experience frame rate issues vs. default.

REX + Freeware Airports

The majority of freeware airports will take advantage of our diverse texture library, giving a more realistic appearance to these awesome creations.

Safe and Easy Installation

For convenience and to protect your MSFS installation integrity, we created this package to take advantage of the community folder integration. No-fuss installation and/or removal. Simply install and fly!

