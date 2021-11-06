Orbx Releases Landmarks Cape Town City Pack

Landmarks Cape Town is an exciting addition to our top selling Landmarks and Cityscape series for Microsoft Flight Simulator, which includes classic locations such as Sydney, Singapore, London and Paris.

Cape Town is one of those cities that doesn't need much of an introduction though, perhaps in this case, it's more the unique geographic position than the downtown skyline itself. Also referred to as the "Mother City" - as the oldest urban area in southern Africa - Cape Town is framed by the iconic Table Mountain and the Atlantic Ocean near the southernmost tip of the African continent. Today, almost 4 million people live in the metropolitan area, with a diverse mix of ethnic backgrounds.

The harbour basin, situated right in front of downtown, is impossible to overlook. We've added many custom vessels, docks, cranes, and other industrial infrastructure. Moreover, the western section of the port is being transformed into a tourist and residential zone where you'll see the new shopping malls, condos, and marinas.

As with our other Landmark City titles, we've put a lot of effort into recreating key features and points of interest throughout the city, reflecting its fascinating mix of older and modern architecture. The close proximity of downtown and port also makes for stunning visuals at night, and we even included an (optional) rhino outline near the top of Table Mountain, which gets projected occasionally to support anti-poaching campaigns.

Beyond the city, visit the infamous former prison on Robben Island, explore the University of Cape Town's campus on Table Mountain's eastern slopes, or fly around the Cape of Good Hope where the Atlantic meets the Indian Ocean and the nearest landmass to the south is Antarctica, some 2,500 miles distant.

Cape Town Int'l (FACT) lies 10 miles to the southeast but there are also several smaller airfields in the area, such as Ysterplaat AFB, Stellenbosch Aerodrome, Morning Star Airfield, and two short runways on Robben Island.

For helicopter pilots we've included a number of hardened helipads in the city as well as on vessels in the harbour.

