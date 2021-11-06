MSFS 2020 June 10th, 2021 Development Update

World Update V: Nordics will be available for download next Thursday, June 17th! We hope you enjoy this free update full of new points of interests and airports throughout Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Iceland.

We don't have any updates to share yet regarding the next flighting opportunity, but stay tuned!

SDK Update

General

The new SDK DevSupport platform is now live! Create your account on https://devsupport.flightsimulator.com, make sure to take a look at the guidelines, and then you can start exploring all the ideas, questions, and answers shared by the community! This space is 100% dedicated to the SDK, so no other topics will be discussed here.

Save the date: the 2nd SDK live Q&A session will take place on Wednesday, June 16th. This time, we will focus on the Scenery Editor! You can post any questions related to this Editor on the dedicated forum thread here.

Dev Mode

In the Project Editor:

We improved messaging in the Project Editor to ensure users are following the flow that corresponds to their needs and they do not tamper with the generated package after its generation.

In the Marketplace Data Editor:

We now make sure that an empty support contact field returns a warning instead of an error.

We fixed corrupted asset group paths when creating a VFX library.

In the Scenery Editor:

We fixed an issue that made polygons with errors disappear from the shapefiles.

We also improved the tree structure.

When using the filter, objects that match the filter will now open the hierarchy up to them.

The Show Error and Show Warning buttons now select the object and center the camera on it.

