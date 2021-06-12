  • Announcing Prepar3D v5.2

    Nels_Anderson
    Announcing Prepar3D v5.2

    Prepar3D v5.2 brings a large number of features and improvements to the Prepar3D platform. Continual improvements have been made to the Enhanced Atmospherics system offering better visuals while reducing memory usage. Improved atmospheric lighting and shadows, better volumetric cloud generation and enhanced precipitation effects to further improve realism and training fidelity.

    Additional enhancements made to the DirectX 12 rendering system continue to improve performance and stability to enable support of even greater detail and scale in training scenarios. Light up the night sky with the addition of road lights and improved airport lighting. Developers have access to more tools including built-in support for viewing models and resetting various system states during program execution.

    Additionally multiple improvements have been made to DIS and CIGI making large scale training scenarios easier to configure, more robust and performant, and offering greater interoperability across various other systems.

