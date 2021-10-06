  • Tutorial: Ignition System and Magnetos - Aircraft Basics

    Tutorial: Ignition System and Magnetos - Aircraft Basics

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    In this first tutorial of aircraft basics, the ignition system of a piston engine airplane is discussed.

    What happens if the master switch it turned off in flight? Will the engine still run or will it quit as it will in a car with an electrical failure? Those questions will be answered along with what magnetos are and what they do for redundancy and safety in aircraft.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

