Rolling Cumulus--News Of Our Soon Adventure!

After the bombing of Pearl Harbor the USA was involved in two major war theaters, in Europe and in the Pacific. Support for the US forces and those of its Allies was urgently needed and the start of the Military Air Transport Command (ATC) commenced.

All airlines were recruited to help in the endeavor and the initial steps to make a World Traveling Airline were taken.

To meet the needed requirements Air Transport Command was divided into nine Divisions each with a geographical sector. Thus the world delivery system began small and grew to formidable size.

Many planes were used but it was the C-47, a conversion of the commercial DC-3, that was paramount in all divisions of ATC. The others that also were of great use were the C-46, Consolidated C-87 and eventually the great C-54, it's is known that three DC-5s were used in the Pacific.

RCS has been the only provider of scenery, flights and missions of this great outfit in FSX and is now our pleasure to honor the great pilots of ATC here in MSFS, who during all of WW2 performed gracefully and heroically without making much noise! That conflict could not ever been won without this magnificent World Airline.

We hope you enjoy the scenery of some of the forgotten and closed air bases in the India/China Command as well as the dangerous flights and missions that were part of the daily tasks of WW2 ATC. Welcome to Episode I in MSFS...coming soon.

