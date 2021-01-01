  • RonTom: The $1000 Hamburger

    The $1,000 Hamburger

    By Tom O. and Ron B.

    The $1000 Hamburger

    What Is RonTom?

    We are two "Old Timers" with a passion for aviation and a penchant for telling stories. The result is some aviation / flightsim storytelling based on some Real World locations that we think are fun and/or interesting. We hope that this semi-regular feature will inspire you to learn or explore or fly to somewhere new. (If you have locations that you'd like to have us visit, please feel free to e-mail: [email protected].

    College Park, MD

    In 1977 the College Park, MD airport was added to the National Register of Historic Places because in 1909 it was the demonstration site for the Wright Brothers. Many "firsts" occurred at this site:

    • First mile-high flight by a powered airplane
    • First female passenger
    • First "controlled" helicopter flight
    • In 1911, the nation's first military aviation school was opened here and later that same year, civilian aircraft began flying from College Park Airport (in December 1911), making it the oldest continuously operated airport in the world!

    The $1000 Hamburger

    • In 1918, after a three-month trial with the War Department, the Post Office inaugurated the first Postal Airmail Service from College Park; serving Philadelphia and New York City (Belmont Park). More on this later.

    The $1000 Hamburger

    • Also, in more recent times, it will be known as the inaugural airport for the RonTom Adventures on FlightSim.Com

    So, we invite you to sit back, relax, and join us on a trip through some aviation history.

    While the Wright brothers were at College Park, Wilbur Wright taught Lieutenants Frederic Humphreys and Frank Lahm how to fly and later Humphreys became the first military pilot to solo in a government-owned airplane. The flight school at College Park hosted some other famous names too, like Lt. Henry H. Arnold (yup), Lt. Thomas DeWitt Milling and Capt. Paul Beck.

