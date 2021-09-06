  • FSNAV - Navigation and Flight Planning in MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-09-2021  
    FSNAV - Navigation and Flight Planning in MSFS 2020

    Navigation and Flight Planning in MSFS 2020 is the new eBook designed to help you learn the navigation and planning skills needed to enhance your MSFS experience. Loaded with more than 150 illustrations, you'll find this to be a valuable resource you'll refer to again and again. We'll demystify VORs and OBIs. RNAV and ILS approaches will become second nature. You'll learn the ins and outs of flight planning, including how to configure hybrid flights where you'll precisely fly a RNAV or ILS approach under VFR. You'll learn to read and incorporate Departure Procedures, STARs, RNAV and ILS approach plates into your flights, as well as where to find them online. Plan like a pro and fly precisely.

    All those acronyms? Explained.
    Creating realistic flight plans? Explained.
    Autopilot control modes? Explained.
    Flying an ILS approach by hand? Explained.

    Here are the topics we cover in the book:

    • Introduce the basics of air navigation using both ground based and satellite navaids.
    • Provide familiarization with analog navigation instrumentation, much of which is still applicable in modern aircraft
    • Provide familiarization with the modern glass cockpit, using the Garmin G1000 as a starting point
    • Learn how to use an autopilot for enroute navigation and landing approaches
    • Understand the charts, maps and diagrams used for flight planning
    • Learn how to plan a flight from takeoff to landing
    • Understand how to fly a precise route using VOR or GPS navigation
    • Understand how to fly an approach using VOR or RNAV
    • Understand how to do a precision instrument landing using ILS

    As we work through each topic, we'll show you how to set up example flights to test and practice your new knowledge.

    Learning to plan the routes you want to fly and understanding how to navigate are essential skills to take your MSFS experience to the next level. Let us show you how it's done.

    Purchase FSNAV - Navigation and Flight Planning in MSFS 2020

