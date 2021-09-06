Just Flight Announces Update To 146 Professional XP

146 Professional X-Plane Update: Key news for those waiting on the custom FMC.

The upcoming v1.2 update will include a variety of fixes and changes, including further improvements to the TMS, but most importantly it introduces a several new navigation options to choose from!

In addition to the existing X-Plane 11 FMC, you will now be able to choose from custom UFMC (complete with LNAV/VNAV autopilot integration and performance calculations), the always-popular RealityXP GTN or nothing - for those of you who prefer the classic VOR and NDB navigation for which the 146 was originally designed.

The v1.2 update is currently undergoing final testing ahead of its release this month. Here are some pics that show off the work to date.

Source

Purchase 146 Professional for X-Plane 11