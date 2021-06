VSKYLABS Shows Off WIP CT/4E Airtrainer XP

The VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': CT/4E Airtrainer Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research (coming soon). The project, which went through a fascinating 2+ years of development journey up until present day, is designed for ultimate VR experience, and it is racing to achieve a virtual CT/4E cockpit environment with a *POH-grade* level of detail. Project version v1.0 is scheduled for release during June 2021, if all goes as expected...Stay tuned!

Source

VSKYLABS CT/4E Airtrainer Project Closer Look