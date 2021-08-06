  • Perfect Flight Becomes Official MSFS Partner

    Perfect Flight Becomes Official MSFS Partner

    We are pleased to announce a collaboration with the Microsoft Flight Simulator Team as missions developer for future Global Updates.

    The good news was broadcast directly by Jorg Neuman, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, during the latest live event Developer Q&A Twitch Series: "As you know - said Jorg - we collaborate with other companies, but we were really impressed by Perfect Flight. He have done really cool packages, so we wanted them to help us with World Updates. World Update V is the first one that will come from that organization. We're really looking forward to that, we hope and we think it's going to be a long-term partnership. So welcome Perfect Flight!".

    Marco Martini, head of Perfect Flight, commented: "I am very happy to have been chosen to be part of the Microsoft Flight Simulator's project. It's a coveted award for twenty years dedicated to the flight simulation. On our side - continued Marco - we'll do everything to enrich the World Updates with the most interesting Bush Trips and exciting Landing Challenges!".

    Perfect Flight Web Site
    See Perfect Flight add-ons in the FlightSim.Com Store

