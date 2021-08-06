  • Aerosoft - Terrapearl Studios - Molokai Airport for MSFS

    Welcome to Molokai - Known as the "Friendly Island" where no building is taller than a coconut tree!

    This rendition of Molokai Airport is extremely carefully hand crafted, packed filled with detail to include absolutely hand-crafted and custom pavements/tarmac, countless custom objects and features from a fully modeled baggage claim area interior to tie-down ropes in the General Aviation ramp. This release also comes with beautiful and custom night lighting which includes custom taxiway light models with a "halo" effect. This airport is serviced by Mokulele Airlines with non-stop service to Honolulu, Kalaupapa, and Kahului. What are you waiting for? Load up your Cessna Caravan 208 in Mokulele Airlines colors or your favorite airplane and enjoy some inter-island flights through this one-of-a-kind pristine area of the world!

    Features

    • 100% Full PBR technologies used
    • HDR Lighting
    • Slew of carefully hand-crafted objects carefully placed using the most recent data available
    • Custom, painstakingly hand-crafted pavement, showcasing all imperfections including dirt, cracks, patches, and 3D effect on edges (illusion of thickness)
    • Added missing vegetation data in areas surrounding the airport
    • Hundreds of hand placed 3D grass, shrubs, weeds, and much more
    • Added road textures to airport and surrounding areas
    • Plenty of clutter (crates, barrels, 3D airport workers, vehicles, etc.)
    • Corrected Mesh
    • Very detailed terminal with partial interior (rental car area, baggage claim)
    • Proper airport data (VASI light position, parking spots)
    • Quick support and updates as the SDK evolves

