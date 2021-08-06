Aerosoft - Terrapearl Studios - Molokai Airport for MSFS

Welcome to Molokai - Known as the "Friendly Island" where no building is taller than a coconut tree!

This rendition of Molokai Airport is extremely carefully hand crafted, packed filled with detail to include absolutely hand-crafted and custom pavements/tarmac, countless custom objects and features from a fully modeled baggage claim area interior to tie-down ropes in the General Aviation ramp. This release also comes with beautiful and custom night lighting which includes custom taxiway light models with a "halo" effect. This airport is serviced by Mokulele Airlines with non-stop service to Honolulu, Kalaupapa, and Kahului. What are you waiting for? Load up your Cessna Caravan 208 in Mokulele Airlines colors or your favorite airplane and enjoy some inter-island flights through this one-of-a-kind pristine area of the world!

Features

100% Full PBR technologies used

HDR Lighting

Slew of carefully hand-crafted objects carefully placed using the most recent data available

Custom, painstakingly hand-crafted pavement, showcasing all imperfections including dirt, cracks, patches, and 3D effect on edges (illusion of thickness)

Added missing vegetation data in areas surrounding the airport

Hundreds of hand placed 3D grass, shrubs, weeds, and much more

Added road textures to airport and surrounding areas

Plenty of clutter (crates, barrels, 3D airport workers, vehicles, etc.)

Corrected Mesh

Very detailed terminal with partial interior (rental car area, baggage claim)

Proper airport data (VASI light position, parking spots)

Quick support and updates as the SDK evolves

