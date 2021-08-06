Aerosoft - Airport Istanbul XP Released

Istanbul Airport (ICAO: LTFM, IATA: IST) is the new main international airport of the city of Istanbul. It has been in operation since 2018 and ranks 1st among airports in Turkey. Istanbul Airport is located on an area of 76.5 million square meters and is intended to be a global hub between the continents of Asia, Africa and Europe. The airport is located northwest of Istanbul on the Black Sea, approximately 40 km from the city center.

Stairport and SceneryTR got everything out of X-Plane for this project, so of course all airport buildings were implemented and textures with PBR were used. Animated jetways, VDGS, own animated airport vehicles and much more were installed on the airport area. Compatibility with other add-ons such as Ortho4XP was also ensured. Since the airport is not available in X-Plane by default, we have also included the appropriate AIRAC data.

Features

Highly detailed virtual replica of the airport buildings and its surroundings

Photorealistic textures on airport buildings and vehicles

Custom high resolution ground textures, detailed markings and full PBR

Custom 3D Taxiway signs

Animated jetways, VDGS and marshaller (SAM Plugin required)

Custom animated vehicles (SAM AirportVehicles required)

HDR night lighting

Custom surroundings with hand placed autogen and water

Realistic static aircrafts included

Custom road layout

Seasonal texture adaptions (SAM Plugin required)

Compatible with Ortho4XP

Navdata AIRAC 2104 included

Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Istanbul XP