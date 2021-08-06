AMVI Hosts Milsim Event Using DCS

Please enjoy this video about the milsim event hosted by AMVI. These guys put on one heck of an event including a 90+ player mission over Syria with stunning performance. Even a few of our "heroic" ED Team members took part (currently calling themselves The Eagle Squadron).

If you think you would like to see a live stream from the vantage point of our ever so "heroic" Eagle Squadron, or if you would like to have them come and be the hero of your next event, let us know down below!

Disclaimer: The Staff of Eagle Dynamics may or may not agree with the self proclaimed heroics described above.

Source