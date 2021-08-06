  • AMVI Hosts Milsim Event Using DCS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-08-2021 10:38 AM  Number of Views: 992  
    0 Comments

    AMVI Hosts Milsim Event Using DCS

    Please enjoy this video about the milsim event hosted by AMVI. These guys put on one heck of an event including a 90+ player mission over Syria with stunning performance. Even a few of our "heroic" ED Team members took part (currently calling themselves The Eagle Squadron).

    If you think you would like to see a live stream from the vantage point of our ever so "heroic" Eagle Squadron, or if you would like to have them come and be the hero of your next event, let us know down below!

    Disclaimer: The Staff of Eagle Dynamics may or may not agree with the self proclaimed heroics described above.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    VFRguy

    Question

    Thread Starter: VFRguy

    .Question: What is the first thing a person looks for when he fly's into Washington DC? . . . .Answer: A tall skinny, ugly apartment building.

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 12:02 PM Go to last post
    edgreenberg

    Lock side view out the window

    Thread Starter: edgreenberg

    I've done lots of searching. I must not have the right search strings. I have a small extra window with a 2d view. If I hit 4 or 6, I look...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 11:57 AM Go to last post
    vegasjon

    P3Dv5.2 released today!

    Thread Starter: vegasjon

    LM released 5.2 today with a ton of updates! woot!

    Last Post By: lacey1 Today, 11:51 AM Go to last post
    VFRguy

    Things I miss from FS 10

    Thread Starter: VFRguy

    I now will only post a shorten list of things that I miss from FS10. The first that I think about is the VFR MAP. In FS 10 you could do a lot...

    Last Post By: anaismith Today, 10:51 AM Go to last post