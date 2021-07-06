Rolling Cumulus - Extreme Bush Flights - Inclement Weather

All over the world there are "one man aviation enterprises"; in this episode you will meet three of them.

Kabir Mashmat operates his one man taxi service in the mountains of northern India taking passengers and cargo from Muzaffarabad up to Hakutar almost on a daily basis. His business is good and he is looking at Cessna catalogs for another plane; he thinks it will be a third hand Cessna 208, one of the first ones.

Norman Frets flies out of Deline, north west Canada covering a route which takes him to three outposts with small airfields. He also takes passengers and freight in his little plane. It's cold up there and many storms blow over the route which he makes once a week.

Olafur Brikzons flies out of Reykjavik in Iceland and usually takes cargo to Sanda, Kopavik and ends up in Hugovik. The route is interesting, bare valleys, mountains and over the cold northern sea.

Join them and taste the rigors of One Man Extreme Bush Flying Enterprises.

Features

3 bush flights in rainy weather in India, Iceland and Canada (you can change weather)

Stops in grass, dirt and paved runways in cities, towns, villages and in the middle of nowhere

Six new airports, not seen before in MSFS

Optimized for great visual quality and performance

Detailed route indicated along the flights

Flights can be followed in several freeware moving maps

Experience dangerous approaches in fog and bad weather (recommended)

Fly using only your compass for exciting and real to life situations

Use any plane in your hangar

Listen to instructions from the pilots themselves

Real time weather information

Maps and route documentation

Purchase Rolling Cumulus - Grass & Dirt On Your Wheels - Episode 5 - Inclement Weather For MSFS