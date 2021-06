Aerosoft News On CRJ 900/1000 For MSFS

For the start of the week, we have got some new screen shots of the upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator DLC Aerosoft Aircraft CRJ 900/1000 for you. The CRJ 900 is on a flight from Trondheim-Vaernes to Alta. A very nice scenic route, isn't it?

