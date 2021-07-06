Orbx Announces Next Landmarks Destination: Cape Town

Our next Landmarks destination takes us to South Africa's oldest city - Cape Town!

Landmarks Cape Town is an exciting addition to our top selling Landmarks and Cityscape series for Microsoft Flight Simulator, which includes classic locations such as Sydney, Singapore, London and Paris.

Cape Town is one of those cities that doesn't need much of an introduction though, perhaps in this case, it's more the unique geographic position than the downtown skyline itself. Also referred to as the "Mother City" - as the oldest urban area in southern Africa - Cape Town is framed by the iconic Table Mountain and the Atlantic Ocean near the southernmost tip of the African continent.

