  • IndiaFoxtEcho SU-31 Quick Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-07-2021 11:30 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho SU-31 Quick Update

    Quick update on the SU-31 project: 3D modeling is complete and ready for debugging, preliminary flight model is in place but needs a second pass, avionics are 90% good for testing and the biggest oustanding item is the sound package which is still far from being complete.

    However, Beta version should not be too far (a couple of weeks maybe) - as usual we will provide application instructions for the Beta when it is ready.

    IndiaFoxtEcho SU-31 Quick Update

    And, as usual, we are interested in diverse feedback - but we will try to "differentiate" the SU-31 from the stock Extra 330, so qualified feedback will be most important.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Mac6737

    Nothing But Trouble After May 25 Update!

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    I had two months of CTD-free aviation bliss until May 25, and installation of the last putative "update." Now, I can't open anything in Alaska, and...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 11:41 AM Go to last post
    azzaro

    Just to prove I still exist

    Thread Starter: azzaro

    A recent flight from Ibiza (IBZ) to Palma Mallorca (PMI). Solid cloud to 7000 + feet so not much to look at until landing. -- Bob

    Last Post By: azzaro Today, 11:30 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: A Quarter Century Of FlightSim.Com

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22637-A-Quarter-Century-Of-FlightSim-Com

    Last Post By: bstikkel Today, 11:03 AM Go to last post
    westway

    Airport Name Issue

    Thread Starter: westway

    I recently purchased Fly Tampa's Tampa International airport, nice. However I have a issue that's driving me nuts. So I go to my FSX select airport...

    Last Post By: westway Today, 10:23 AM Go to last post