IndiaFoxtEcho SU-31 Quick Update

Quick update on the SU-31 project: 3D modeling is complete and ready for debugging, preliminary flight model is in place but needs a second pass, avionics are 90% good for testing and the biggest oustanding item is the sound package which is still far from being complete.

However, Beta version should not be too far (a couple of weeks maybe) - as usual we will provide application instructions for the Beta when it is ready.

And, as usual, we are interested in diverse feedback - but we will try to "differentiate" the SU-31 from the stock Extra 330, so qualified feedback will be most important.

Source