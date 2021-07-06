  • Just Flight - Hawk T1/A For MSFS Latest Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Just Flight - Hawk T1/A For MSFS Latest Update

    Hawk T1/A Advanced Trainer MSFS latest screen shots showing upgraded 8K textures and some shots showing the animation/coding progress too.

    Coding work continues on the more intricate and detailed areas of the Hawk but visually it's pretty much complete now. Here are some latest shots that show the remaining upgraded 8K liveries along with shots showing cockpit animation/coding progress. Enjoy the pics.

    More shots can be found within the In Development Update that's just gone live on the Product Page.

    Source
    Product Page
    Just Flight Hawk T1 Development Update

