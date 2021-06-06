  • Review: WF Scenery Studio - Hong Kong VHHH For MSFS

    Review: WF Scenery Studio - Hong Kong VFFF For MSFS 2020

    Review: WF Scenery Studio - Hong Kong VHHH For MSFS

    By FilbertFlies

     

    FilbertFlies presents a review of Hong Kong VHHH from WF Scenery Studio for Microsoft Flight Simulator. We'll look at the airport on approach then take a complete ground tour, including a look at the airside, landside, ground textures, night lighting, rain, etc.

    About WF Scenery Studio - Hong Kong Int'l Airport VHHH

    Hong Kong International Airport (IATA: HKG, ICAO: VHHH) is Hong Kong's main airport, built on reclaimed land on the island of Chek Lap Kok. The airport is also referred to as Chek Lap Kok International Airport or Chek Lap Kok Airport, to distinguish it from its predecessor, the former Kai Tak Airport.

    Having been in commercial operation since 1998, Chek Lap Kok Airport is an important regional trans-shipment centre, passenger hub and gateway for destinations in China (with 45 destinations) and the rest of Asia.

    The airport is the world's busiest cargo gateway and one of the world's busiest passenger airports. It is also home to one of the world's largest passenger terminal buildings (the largest when opened in 1998).

    The airport is operated by the Airport Authority Hong Kong 24 hours a day and is the primary hub for Cathay Pacific (the flag carrier of Hong Kong), Cathay Dragon, Hong Kong Airlines, HK Express and Air Hong Kong (cargo carrier).

    The airport is one of the hubs of Oneworld alliance, and also one of the Asia-Pacific cargo hubs for UPS Airlines. It is a focus city for many airlines, including China Airlines and China Eastern Airlines. Singapore Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines and Air India all utilise Hong Kong as a stopover point for their flights.

    Features

    • PBR textures
    • Animated jetways
    • Dynamic lighting
    • Real ground markings
    • Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
    • Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals
    • Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

     

