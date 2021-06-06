  • Axonos Releases YBCG Gold Coast Airport XP11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-06-2021 11:05 AM  Number of Views: 643  
    0 Comments

    Axonos Releases YBCG Gold Coast Airport XP11

    Developed in parallel with the soon to be released Gold coast landmark package, YBCG Gold Coast Airport by Axonos has been developed to be as detailed and accurate as possible. The rendition has been developed to reflect the most recent layout changes the airport has gone through, including an expanded apron area. Visit the beautiful beaches here at Gold Coast and experience the thrill of landing a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on the short 2552 meter runway. Gold coast airport serves as a popular holiday destination for all of Asia Pacific with frequent flights from Singapore, featuring the Scoot 787 as well domestic flights from Melbourne, Perth and Sydney. Home to Jetstar airlines, Australia's iconic orange and silver budget airline, you won't run out of long or short haul flights from Gold Coast!

    Features

    • Highly detailed, accurate representation of YBCG with new apron and taxiway
    • Fully optimized by using the latest techniques.
    • 3D grass
    • Custom HDR night lighting
    • PBR and HD textures implemented
    • Full PBR ground textures as well as stunning wet effects
    • Static aircraft option available (download from discord server)
    • Fully color-corrected and masked orthorphoto
    • Animated marshalls using SAM technology
    • Animated airport vehicles
    • World Traffic 3 and JustFlight Traffic Global ready

