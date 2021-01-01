  • Review: Lionheart Creations Trinidad TB21-GT

    Trinidad TB21-GT

    Publisher: Lionheart Creations

    Review Author:
    James Huddison

    Suggested Price:
    $24.95
    Buy Here

    Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT

    The Trinidad TB21-GT aircraft was developed by the French aircraft manufacturing company, Socata. The aircraft were named after various Caribbean Islands (hence the 'Trinidad' designation - there is also a Tobago variant), even though they were rarely flown in that region in real life.

    The GT denotes that this specific aircraft is effectively 'Turbo Charged' and it certainly flies like a rocket! But before we get to the performance and general handling of the Trinidad, Let's first take a look at the package's content and presentation. The downloaded product comes in the form of an 'exe' file; double click this file and point the installer to your MSFS 2020 Community folder.

    Once installed, a meaty PDF manual should pop-up. This manual contains all the relevant specifications of the aircraft, as well as everything that is required to know about: Cold & Dark start-ups; take-off, cruise and landing speeds; auto-pilot and navigation panel operations and literally anything else that is required for operating the aircraft. It's highly informative, well laid out and easy to read.

    Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT     Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT

    Once successfully installed, one will discover that there are 22 different liveries awaiting your selective preference - a simply staggering amount of choice!

    Now let's look at the 3D modelling of the Trinidad TB21-GT. Although it's quite a small and compact aircraft, the exterior rendition is of a very high quality. Seemingly, every single rivet and curve of the aircraft, are superbly recreated and for the undercarriage lovers out there, this module does not disappoint; look closely enough and you can see the lettering on the aircraft wheels. Once airborne (which we'll come to later on in this article), the undercarriage retracts neatly into the body of the aircraft, accompanied by a very convincing animation.

    Hopping inside the cockpit, the high production quality of this aircraft continues. I immediately had a sensation and feeling of luxury and plushness, as I scanned around the interior of the cockpit. It really does feel like you are in the seat of a very expensive and high-performance sports car (hence my sub-heading, at the top of this article).

    Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT     Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT

    The cockpit screams quality from every single angle; from the textured leather seats (both front and aft) to the angled displays of the dials and controls of the aircraft.

    Analog dial lovers are in for a real treat here, as the main dials: HSI, Airspeed Indicator, Altitude Indicator etc, are all in their 'old-school' format. There is also a G500 in the centre of the main bank of controls, as well as a simple, yet highly functional auto-pilot panel.

    One can easily spend upwards of 30 minutes, looking around and investigating all the fine details and features that this little beauty has to offer. The door handle levers are a must try - but I'll let you discover this wonderful surprise for yourself!

