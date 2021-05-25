  • Air Navigation And Flight Planning In MSFS 2020 Book Released

    Nels_Anderson
    by Nels_Anderson
Published on 06-05-2021  
    Air Navigation And Flight Planning In MSFS 2020 Book Released

    Author Tom Carroll is pleased to announce the release of his new eBook, Navigation and Flight Planning in MSFS 2020. This 200 page guide will lead you through the steps used to plan and navigate flights, and fly both precision and non-precision approaches.

    In the eBook, we demystify VORs and OBIs. RNAV and ILS approaches will become second nature as you learn to read aeronautical charts and plan your final approach. You'll learn the ins and outs of flight planning, including how to configure hybrid flights where you'll precisely fly a RNAV or ILS approach under VFR. You'll learn to read and incorporate Departure Procedures, STARs, RNAV and ILS approach plates into your flights, as well as where to find them online.

    Packed with over 150 illustrations and numerous MSFS flight examples, the eBook will become a reference you'll use over and over again.

    Navigation and Flight Planning in MSFS 2020 is now available on his website, https://flightsimnav.com for the low price of $9 USD, as well as on leading Flight Simulation websites.

    About: Tom Carroll

    A flight sim enthusiast from the earliest days of MSFS, Tom still has a 360K floppy disk for the PC Jr. version. Long fascinated by the technical aspects of flying, he started planning and writing Navigation and Flight Planning in MSFS 2020 soon after the release of the software.

    Tom is also the author of the 2020 novel, Simple Sarah - A Spiritual Adventure, now available on Amazon.

