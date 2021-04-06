Taburet - MSFS Balearic Islands 5 M DEM

Let's explore some of the unique landscapes of Spain using lidar derived high resolution elevation data. Balearic Islands terrain offers stunning views; a good way to spend few hours hopping between the islands in your Cessna. Green and lush areas to arid desertic regions. This package offer an high resolution at 5 m dem terrain rebuild. Default airports are fitting nicely with the newly updated terrain; time to fly now.

