  • Virtualcol Embraer 170/175 Coming Soon To MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-04-2021 02:31 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Virtualcol Embraer 170/175 Coming Soon To MSFS

    Our development team is working very hard on our next product which is expected to release within the next month. This pack will contain three models: Embraer 170, Embraer 175 normal winglets and the Embraer 175 extended winglets. We are expecting to release 30 different liveries distributed so:

    Virtualcol Embraer 170/175 Coming Soon To MSFS

    Embraer 170 Series

    • Air France
    • Air France Hop
    • Alitalia Express
    • Aeromexico Connect
    • Airnorth
    • British Airways
    • Cirrus Airlines
    • Delta Airlines
    • Estonian Air
    • FDA Fuji Dream Airlines
    • Finnair
    • J-Air (Japan Airlines)
    • LOT Polish Airlines
    • Satena
    • Northwest Airlink
    • US Airways Express (Republic Airlines)
    • United Airlines

    Virtualcol Embraer 170/175 Coming Soon To MSFS

    Embraer 175 Series

    • American Airlines
    • Air Canada Express
    • Alaska Airlines
    • Alaska (Horizon Air)
    • Alaska (Skywest)
    • Belavia
    • Delta Airlines
    • KLM
    • LOT Polish Airlines (Star Alliance)
    • Air Lituanica
    • Northwest Airlink
    • United Express (Express Jet)
    • United Express (Mesa Airlines)

    Virtualcol Embraer 170/175 Coming Soon To MSFS

    We have invited the community to see some picture prior to the expected release. At this time the product is under evaluation of MSFS Marketplace before to release, but the estimated release date is June 15 to June 20 and the final price will be USD 24.99. Any concerns, questions or comments can be directed to our email: [email protected].

    Source
    Virtualcol Updates Beech 99 Series For MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    PhatAV8r

    Best Hardware setup

    Thread Starter: PhatAV8r

    MSFS 2020 has been out for nearly a year now…. I assume since I am just joining that there is some knowledge now of the computing needs for MSFS. ...

    Last Post By: KiloWatt Today, 02:43 PM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    More Adventures in Flightsimming

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Well, that didn't go as planned. I stumbled back to the plane. It was still raining pretty heavy turning the ground to mud; I had trouble staying...

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 01:50 PM Go to last post
    ecorry

    MSFS 2020 not boot up after UPDATE 4 or CRJ 550/700 v 1.0.3.0

    Thread Starter: ecorry

    My msfs 2020 suddenly will not boot into the "welcome" screen for use. i installed from the store the latest update and then UPDATED Aerosoft's CRJ...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 12:14 PM Go to last post
    Rudy_B

    Flightsim Navigation with NDB, VOR, DME, GPS

    Thread Starter: Rudy_B

    Stuck at home thanks to the Corona virus I started a series of blog posts and videos about flightsim navigation with NDB, VOR, DME, GPS, which might...

    Last Post By: Rudy_B Today, 07:49 AM Go to last post