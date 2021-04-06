Virtualcol Embraer 170/175 Coming Soon To MSFS

Our development team is working very hard on our next product which is expected to release within the next month. This pack will contain three models: Embraer 170, Embraer 175 normal winglets and the Embraer 175 extended winglets. We are expecting to release 30 different liveries distributed so:
Embraer 170 Series
- Air France
- Air France Hop
- Alitalia Express
- Aeromexico Connect
- Airnorth
- British Airways
- Cirrus Airlines
- Delta Airlines
- Estonian Air
- FDA Fuji Dream Airlines
- Finnair
- J-Air (Japan Airlines)
- LOT Polish Airlines
- Satena
- Northwest Airlink
- US Airways Express (Republic Airlines)
- United Airlines
Embraer 175 Series
- American Airlines
- Air Canada Express
- Alaska Airlines
- Alaska (Horizon Air)
- Alaska (Skywest)
- Belavia
- Delta Airlines
- KLM
- LOT Polish Airlines (Star Alliance)
- Air Lituanica
- Northwest Airlink
- United Express (Express Jet)
- United Express (Mesa Airlines)
We have invited the community to see some picture prior to the expected release. At this time the product is under evaluation of MSFS Marketplace before to release, but the estimated release date is June 15 to June 20 and the final price will be USD 24.99. Any concerns, questions or comments can be directed to our email: [email protected].