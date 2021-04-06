  • MK-Studios Releases Ponta Delgado Airport P3D v5

    MK-Studios Releases Ponta Delgado Airport P3D v5

    Ponta Delgada - João Paulo II Airport is an international airport located on the island of Sao Miguel, in the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores. It is the primary airport in the Azores, as well as the fifth-largest infrastructure managed by ANA Aeroportos de Portugal.

    It has scheduled domestic flights to all islands of the Azores, plus Madeira, Lisbon, Porto, and Faro.

    Features

    • A fully detailed rendition of Ponta Delgada airport and its surroundings,
    • Up to date ground layout and stands,
    • Satellite coverage of the airport area and Ponta Delgada city,
    • Mesh coverage for the whole island,
    • Accurate and detailed airport infrastructure based on real sizes and dimensions,
    • Detailed AFCAD adjusted for AI addons,
    • Custom objects placed around the airport,
    • Accurately placed autogen buildings and vegetation,
    • PBR implementation for taxiways and runways,
    • Full PBR implementation for the airport buildings,
    • Terminal interior model (simplified for maximum performance),
    • Very realistic night lighting with directional taxiway centerline lights, approach lights including correct brightness and weather/time-based visibility conditions,
    • Optimized Dynamic Lightning,
    • Orbx Global/Vector compatible.

