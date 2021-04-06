  • Welcome Windshear Simulations To FlightSim.Com Store

    Nels_Anderson
    Windshear Simulations

    We would like to welcome a new developer to the FlightSim.Com Store. Windshear Simulations improves your X-Plane experience with airports and scenery packs for X-Plane 11. Their focus is on airports in South America that other developers tend to overlook.

    Now available from the FlightSim.Com Store are:

    La Balbina Army Base And El Chasqui Airstrip for X-Plane 11

    A 2-in-1 scenery package of the Ecuadorian Army Aviation's helicopter base “La Balbina / 15 B.A.E. Paquisha”, and private airstrip “El Chasqui”. Both airfields are located about 1km from each other in Los Chillos Valley, southeastern part of Quito, Ecuador. This scenery package is tailored for those who love military helicopter operations and GA / ultralight aircraft flights. Cross-country flights to see nearby Andes volcanoes, mountains, and breathtaking destinations in Ecuador begin here. Don’t miss out on the adventures you can encounter while flying to and from these challenging high-altitude airfields.

    Purchase Windshear Simulations - La Balbina Army Base And El Chasqui Airstrip for X-Plane 11 – Win/Mac

    Windshear Simulations

    Chachoán Regional Airport for X-Plane 11

    Scenery of the Chachoán Regional airport in Ambato. Built in 1943, this small, high-altitude airport is located among mountains and cliffs in the eastern part of the central Ecuadorian Andes, gateway to the Amazon basin. It is used both for civilian and military operations to serve the capital of the Tungurahua province. Due to the natural factors of its location, this airport requires some experience, skill, and is not for the faint-hearted. Not far from this airport you can find various volcanoes, snowcaps, amazing natural treasures, and Ecuador’s capital, Quito (85NM north).

    Purchase Windshear Simulations – Chachoán Regional Airport for X-Plane 11 – Win/Mac

    Windshear Simulations

    Aeroclub Baradero (SA2R/BDO) for X-Plane 11

    Aeroclub Baradero – Baradero, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SA2R / BDO). Scenery of the Aeroclub Baradero airfield located in Baradero, on the shores of the Paraná river in northern Buenos Aires province, Argentina. Founded in 1946, Aeroclub Baradero features a grass runway and is home to the “Vicente ‘Tito’ Churín” aviation museum. Its 2 hangars are home to 3 aircraft of the Aeroclub. This is an ideal destination for cross-country flights from Buenos Aires, Rosario or even Uruguay. Come and enjoy a “mate” or a fine Argentinean steak at this wonderful destination.

    Purchase Windshear Simulations – Aeroclub Baradero (SA2R/BDO) for X-Plane 11 – Win/Mac

