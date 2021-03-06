Rolling Cumulus - Extreme Bush Flights - DC-3 to Hoyo Grande

Today in the far jungles of Peru and Colombia "Cargo Going" Airlines flies its only cargo plane--a venerable old Lady of the Skies, a DC-3 which rolled out of the Douglas factory ages ago! It has to be flown with silk hands and loving care for the Lady is warry. The "Hoyo Grande" Silver mines deep down in the shores of a rapid river depends on her for men and supplies every week...

Flying in the DC-3 over deep jungles has been going on since WW2 when the plane, as a C-47, flew all over the world carrying men and war supplies. Anyway, you must be careful for the weather in this run is far from perfect. Clouds and rain will meet you along the route. You will land in airfields not available in the default sim, places like El Tuco, Cargamo are not easy ones and in bad weather they become quite difficult so do check yourself in the DC-3 before making the trip. Direct weather Info is available.

Features

The bush route takes off from Cuzco, great Inca City and proceeds to Manu, El Tuco (new), Padre J Aldamiz, El Cargamo (new), Hoyo Grande Mine (new)

Expect grass, dirt and asphalt airstrips

Available link to real weather information at each airfield

Optimized for MSFS 2020

Use any aircraft available in your hangar

Music & instruction sound files at each airport

Meet fellow pilots that give you information

Complete documentation with detalied maps, and specific routes for each flight

Purchase Rolling Cumulus - Extreme Bush Flights = DC-3 to Hoyo Grande for MSFS

See other Rolling Cumulus adventures for MSFS 2020