BravoAirspace Releases MDSD Las Americas For MSFS

Already available for Prepar3D v5, now you have a reason to fly to the Caribbean in MSFS 2020. Las Americas International Airport (also known as Jose F. Pena Gomez) is an international airport located in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. MDSD usually receives a wide variety of long, medium and short-haul aircraft, airliners, charter, cargo, and military missions’ flights.

Features

The only and most realistic depiction of the real airport available online.

Hundreds of original handmade (redone for the MSFS version) custom textures to avoid repetition. As well as new clutter models that represent the brand that operates the airport services.

Lighting throughout the entire airport scenery

Static and historical aircrafts placed where they always been

Terminal A includes passenger waiting boarding interior

Custom runway and ground textures

Surrounding area with specific autogen vegetation to match real life

Free future updates (only on the sim is for)

PBR reflections on glass and on most clutter objects.

Ambient occlusion on most buildings to prevent rain inside the location

Custom surrounding buildings mostly before rwy 17

Airport at a real elevation

