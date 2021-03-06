  • BravoAirspace Releases MDSD Las Americas For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-03-2021 04:35 PM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    BravoAirspace Releases MDSD Las Americas For MSFS

    Already available for Prepar3D v5, now you have a reason to fly to the Caribbean in MSFS 2020. Las Americas International Airport (also known as Jose F. Pena Gomez) is an international airport located in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. MDSD usually receives a wide variety of long, medium and short-haul aircraft, airliners, charter, cargo, and military missions’ flights.

    Features

    • The only and most realistic depiction of the real airport available online.
    • Hundreds of original handmade (redone for the MSFS version) custom textures to avoid repetition. As well as new clutter models that represent the brand that operates the airport services.
    • Lighting throughout the entire airport scenery
    • Static and historical aircrafts placed where they always been
    • Terminal A includes passenger waiting boarding interior
    • Custom runway and ground textures
    • Surrounding area with specific autogen vegetation to match real life
    • Free future updates (only on the sim is for)
    • PBR reflections on glass and on most clutter objects.
    • Ambient occlusion on most buildings to prevent rain inside the location
    • Custom surrounding buildings mostly before rwy 17
    • Airport at a real elevation

    Purchase Bravo Airspace - MDSD Las Americas International Airport for MSFS 2020
    BravoAirspace - MDSD - Las Americas Int'l Airport for P3D

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Pilot's Clipper Coming Soon To MSFS

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22647-Pilot-s-Clipper-Coming-Soon-To-MSFS

    Last Post By: sky44 Today, 04:27 PM Go to last post
    Miahflyer

    No boats or ships

    Thread Starter: Miahflyer

    Hi! I recently installed the AI BOATS file according to the author's instruction I place file "GAIST_MSFS_V1"in the community folder but no ships or...

    Last Post By: vegasjon Today, 04:08 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: A Quarter Century Of FlightSim.Com

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22637-A-Quarter-Century-Of-FlightSim-Com

    Last Post By: salt_air Today, 09:14 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Announcing A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22640-Announcing-A-Guide-to-Flight-Simulator-Extended-Edition

    Last Post By: hansb57 Today, 01:56 AM Go to last post