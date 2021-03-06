FlightFX Announces Chicago Executive Airport For MSFS

New scenery developer StudioinHaus aka FlightFXhas announced that they are working on Chicago Executive Airport (KPWK) for MSFS 2020. Screen shots show an airport that appears to be all but finished and should be ready for release shortly.
New scenery developer StudioinHaus aka FlightFXhas announced that they are working on Chicago Executive Airport (KPWK) for MSFS 2020. Screen shots show an airport that appears to be all but finished and should be ready for release shortly.
You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22647-Pilot-s-Clipper-Coming-Soon-To-MSFSLast Post By: rooitou Today, 11:07 AM
You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22637-A-Quarter-Century-Of-FlightSim-ComLast Post By: salt_air Today, 09:14 AM
You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22640-Announcing-A-Guide-to-Flight-Simulator-Extended-EditionLast Post By: hansb57 Today, 01:56 AM
Logitech rudder pedals, Flight sim Knobster and RealSim Gear GNS430 with its bracket/stand equipment for sale. Knobster is in its original box. ...Last Post By: Barlkin Today, 01:24 AM