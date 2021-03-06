  • FlightFX Announces Chicago Executive Airport For MSFS

    New scenery developer StudioinHaus aka FlightFXhas announced that they are working on Chicago Executive Airport (KPWK) for MSFS 2020. Screen shots show an airport that appears to be all but finished and should be ready for release shortly.

