Boundless Simulations Releases Teesside For XP11

Located in the North East of England, Teesside is an important hub for the area. Airlines including KLM, Loganair, TUI, Eastern and Ryanair fly a range of domestic and international routes from the airport. As well as the standard airline traffic, Teesside is also a base for Draken Europe, who operate their fleet of Falcon 20 aircraft from the airport. The airport has also handled military traffic, as well as visits from Air Force One.
This scenery release also coincides with a major investment in the actual airport, which aims to improve passenger experience by introducing improved gates, as well as a range of new bars, cafes and shops.
Features
- Accurate Airport layout
- 2020 HD Ortho of airport and nearby area
- Full custom night lighting
- PBR 4K custom ground textures
- HD PBR Building textures
- Nearby business park included
- Animated trains along railway
- Custom HD road traffic
- Custom airport ground vehicles (static and animated)
- HD Trees
- Traffic Global compatible
- Perfectly blends into default scenery or custom ortho areas
- Realistic runway gradient enabled
- 3D Grass / vegetation
- HD PBR static aircraft