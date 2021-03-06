Boundless Simulations Releases Teesside For XP11

Located in the North East of England, Teesside is an important hub for the area. Airlines including KLM, Loganair, TUI, Eastern and Ryanair fly a range of domestic and international routes from the airport. As well as the standard airline traffic, Teesside is also a base for Draken Europe, who operate their fleet of Falcon 20 aircraft from the airport. The airport has also handled military traffic, as well as visits from Air Force One.

This scenery release also coincides with a major investment in the actual airport, which aims to improve passenger experience by introducing improved gates, as well as a range of new bars, cafes and shops.

Features

Accurate Airport layout

2020 HD Ortho of airport and nearby area

Full custom night lighting

PBR 4K custom ground textures

HD PBR Building textures

Nearby business park included

Animated trains along railway

Custom HD road traffic

Custom airport ground vehicles (static and animated)

HD Trees

Traffic Global compatible

Perfectly blends into default scenery or custom ortho areas

Realistic runway gradient enabled

3D Grass / vegetation

HD PBR static aircraft

Source