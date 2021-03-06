  • Pilot's Clipper Coming Soon To MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Pilot's recently released their B314 Clipper for P3D and now announced that the MSFS 2020 version is "coming soon". No other details are offered, but a nice photo gallery is presented showing this classic flying boat in operation.

    Pilot's Releases Boeing B314 For P3D

    1. billythebassman's Avatar
      billythebassman - Today, 10:32 AM
      Their P3d version was "coming soon" for over three years. When it was released it was very far from finished, with mediocre graphics and many bugs. It is still in "early bird" status priced at over $95.00 USD. The "final" version, whenever it is ready will cost almost $110.

      Having few takers for an addon of that quality at that price, they decided to release a "simplified version" without any attempt to model systems for about $35.00--with the same graphics that looks like around 2008 quality.

      I think this company mistakes the price it can ask with the size of the actual aircraft it is trying to model rather than any considerations of quality

      I would strongly advise anyone considering this plane to look carefully at objective reviews and forum posts.
    1. rooitou's Avatar
      rooitou - Today, 11:07 AM
      I think this company mistakes the price it can ask with the size of the actual aircraft it is trying to model rather than any considerations of quality
      Pretty good way to put it. I have no interest in it, perhaps at 90% discount. Maybe

