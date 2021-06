WF Scenery Studio Releases Hong Kong Int'l For MSFS

Scenery designer WF Scenery Studio announces the release of Hong Kong International Airport (VHHH) for MSFS 2020. This is Hong Kong's main airport and is also referred to as Chek Lap Kok Airport.

Features

PBR textures

Animated jetways

Dynamic lighting

Real ground markings

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge

