LVFR Fort Lauderdale KFLL For MSFS Released

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International airport is the main airport of Fort Lauderdale Florida. This airport serves destinations in North and South America and Europe. Its one of Florida's most important airports. Its sloped runway that elevates to allow for a major highway to pass underneath and its scenic location with beaches, downtown and ports make it a very amazing and beautiful airport.

Hand made and detailed PBR ground markings and textures according to the most recent airport situation.

Hand made, Realistic terminals, cargo buildings airport buildings using MSFS PBR materials.

Usage of parallax materials on buildings.

Realistic airport lighting.

Runway 10R/28L sloped as with real life, and taxiways and aprons around it.

Customized city buildings and landmarks, including the Downtown Fort Lauderdale and Port Everglades.

Customized and enhanced jetways.

Accurate airport gate/parking to current real-world airport layout.

