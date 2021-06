VSKYLABS CT/4E Airtrainer Project Closer Look

The VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': CT/4E Airtrainer Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research (Coming Soon!). A closer look into the "Office". The fascinating two-year development journey will soon exceed version v1.0. Estimated release date will soon be determined...so stay tuned!

