X-Plane Next Generation Technology Preview

X-Plane from Laminar Research is of course in a constant state of development and the team is often working on new technology to incorporate into the sim. They've just released a new technology preview video demonstrating a new photometric lighting model.

"Here's a window into the next generation of X-Plane technology. Our team has been working to replace the existing lighting in X-Plane 11 with an entirely new, photometric lighting model. We will have more details and previews available soon!"

x-plane.com