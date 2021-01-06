Announcing A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition

Following on from the success of A Guide to Flight Simulator, we are super excited to announce a brand new product that extends our original guide. A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition will continue to provide accurate, supportive and informative information about your new simulator, whilst adding more tutorials to improve your flying skills.

Upon release, A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition will come with over 50-pages of brand new information covering a wide-variety of topics and information. Not only that, but two all-new tutorials will take you on a journey across New Zealand landing on both land and sea. We'll be showing you how to pilot the Top Rudder Just103Solo and also the Icon A3.

Following the release this June, A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition will be updated on a regular basis to continue evolving as and when the simulator does. This will also include even more tutorials for those bigger aircraft, along with dedicated sections on advance controller set-ups, professional camera operations and much more. When the Extended Edition releases, we'll be providing you with key dates and information on what to expect in future free updates.

Just as we did with A Guide to Flight Simulator, the Extended Edition will be presented in stunning detail, easy-to-follow steps and tips and tricks from certified pilots.

A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition will be made available sometime during June 2021. Keep your eyes peeled on our Facebook and Twitter feeds for more information.

Existing Customers

Existing customers for A Guide to Flight Simulator will be eligible to upgrade to the Extended Edition at a discounted rate. By upgrading, you will continue to get extensive and regular updates as the simulator changes, along with new tutorials and further insight to get the most out of your simulator. Pricing details will be shared soon.

Our current product, A Guide to Flight Simulator will continue to be available for customers to enjoy the extensive guide that has already helped many simmers. Bug fixes with A Guide to Flight Simulator will continue to be released, but information and tutorial updates will only be made available through the Extended Edition of the guide.

We want to thank all customers who have provided feedback and helped us on this exciting journey so far and can’t wait to share with you plans for the future the Guide to Flight Simulator series.

Source

Purchase SoFly – A Guide to Flight Simulator – MSFS 2020

See all Sofly products for MSFS 2020