FS Academy - Jetliner for MSFS

Jetliner is an all-new, study-level mission package to introduce you to airline operations and jet aircraft.

Brought to you by a real A320 captain, Jetliner provides an authentic and realistic environment to learn how to handle the big jets, using genuine Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and techniques used by the professionals.

Commence your journey into airline flying first by joining us on a full sector from London Gatwick to Barcelona. The trip is divided into dedicated missions to discuss and demonstrate each phase of flight, from Taxi-Out to Taxi-In. We then move on to explore abnormals and more complex scenarios.

Guided step-by-step by your Airbus Captain, learn how to handle a passenger jet authentically so you can go forwards and apply real procedures to your airline flights, knowing you're doing it as realistically as possible.

Each mission has accompanying theory, found in the comprehensive ground school manual. Learn the theory before you take to the skies and practice it for yourself by performing a complex departure from one of the world’s most challenging airports.

