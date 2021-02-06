Fly With That One Pilot Chick #7
by Ron Blehm
Premise
This feature allows all of the FS fanatics to fly along (virtually) with THAT ONE PILOT CHICK (an FAA-certified, commerical pilot) on her real-world flying adventures. You can see more on her Instagram page: @thatonepilotchick
Your Job
While THAT ONE PILOT CHICK flies the real planes, we're asking you to fly the same thing on your sims and send me your videos and screen shots so that we can all share in the adventures of flight.
Last Feature
Feature number six took us on a longer flight into Redmond in central Oregon and this flight takes us to the BIG TIME ... Seattle.
"C172, caution 737MAX landing parallel".
You Guys To Redmond
Melo and Thomas: