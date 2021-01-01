A Quarter Century Of FlightSim.Com



A Quarter Century Of FlightSim.Com By Nels Anderson

Back in late 2003 Microsoft came out with "Flight Simulator 2004 - A Century Of Flight" to honor the Wright brother's first flight 100 years before. We're not quite that old yet, but FlightSim.Com has today reached 25 years since we first went online.

Here in the U.S. today is our Memorial Day holiday and for me it's memorably in a different way due to having been at the helm of FlightSim.Com all this time. When this idea was first dreamed up way back in 1996 I never thought it would still be going in a very similar form for all this time.

Way Back When

From the start, FlightSim.Com was meant to be a meeting spot for all flightsimmers no matter what your particular interest or skills were. Aviation and flightsimming are pretty wide-ranging activities and there are lots of little niches to settle into--flying widely different types of planes, designing scenery, creating adventures, online ATC... We've tried to support all these interests right from the start.

A New Era

Of course the flightsim world changed last year when the new 2020 edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator came out. Its new technology has attracted a lot of new people to the hobby, though it has also been a pleasure to hear from many old timers who have come back from hiatus, being drawn in by this new sim.

As I see it, MSFS 2020 is still sort of an "early access" product and they way it's being developed is so different from how previous versions of Microsoft Flight Simulator came out it's going to be very interesting to see how this all plays out. In the past when software came on disks, changes and upgrades were rare but now that everything is downloadable updates come out almost too often.

X-Plane and Prepar3D have been in pretty much continuous development for many years and it seems Microsoft Flight Simulator is now on that same path. It does offer a challenge for third party developers but does keep things interesting.

Our Future

My partner Rick and I are both getting older, to the point where we can envision retirement at some point in our future. But in the meantime we intend to keep FlightSim.Com going for you just as it always has been.

We're ramped up the amount of news we offer and we've found some new authors to not only write for us but create videos. We try and publish a wide variety of material to keeps things interesting for you.

As in the past, though, FlightSim.Com is largely what you make of it. Those who are most active get the most out of it, so I would encourage you to play an active part whatever your abilties are. Just talk about the hobby in our forums and please leave comments when we post something. We're also always looking for people to upload files, write articles, etc. We of course also appreciate those who support us directly by getting a First Class Membership.

The flightsim hobby looks to have a long and bright future so let's all go enjoy it together.

I should mention that though the initial concept of FlightSim.Com was largely mine, the site would not have been anything worthwhile without all the people who have contributed to it in some way over these 25 years. Thanks folks for making this an interesting corner of the net.

Nels Anderson

[email protected]